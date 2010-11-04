Check Out The Super-Chic Designer Burkhas That Are Taking The Muslim World By Storm

Photo: AP
The Islamic Fashion Week kicked off today in Malaysia with models stomping the runaway in the newest lines of burkas, hijabis and swimsuits.The global Muslim fashion industry is estimated to be worth $96 billion and growing, given that some of the wealthiest nations in the world such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia are Muslim states.
A model showcases a creation by designer Noraini during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
(left) A model showcases a creations by designer Amir Luqman during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
(right) A model showcases a creation by designer Noraini during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
A model showcases a creation by designer Abdul Kareem during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
(left) A model showcases a creation by designer Itang Yunasz during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
(right) A model showcases a creation by designer Tengku Marina during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
(left) A model showcases a creation by designer Aktif Bestari during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
(right) Models showcase creations by designer Aktif Bestari during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
A model showcases a creation by designer Tengku Marina during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
A model showcases a creation by designer Jenny Tjahyawati during the Islamic Fashion Festival at the Malaysia International Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010 (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)
