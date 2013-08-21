STATS: Australian Creatives Are Doing A Stack Of Work In The Middle Of The Night

Research has confirmed one of the benefits of pitching in to crowdsourcing work projects: you can keep odd hours and still get paid.

DesignCrowd went over 20,000 of its submission times, and they sent Business Insider the results which show more than a quarter of peak-time jobs come in between 1am and 2am in the morning.

Even between 4am and 5am, the jobs submitted still make up 11% of peak-time submissions.

“Not only do freelance designers have the opportunity to work with some of the world’s biggest brands from the comfort of their own home, but they can fit the work around whatever schedule suits them,” said DesignCrowd chief operating officer Chris McNamara.

More then one in five submissions, according to their analysis, are sent in between 10pm and 7am, and more than half are submitted outside of regular work hours.

“For an increasing amount of workers the 9am to 5pm office job is a thing of the past.”

DesignCrowd says the peak time for submissions is late afternoon. Almost 1,500 of the 20,000 jobs analysed were submitted between 3pm and 4pm.

“Demand for our service has more than doubled over the last six months and continues to grow at a rapid rate.

“More and more workers are turning to freelancing as a viable career path, safe in the knowledge that their next job is just a few clicks away,” McNamara said.

