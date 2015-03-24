The design of your room can effect your sleep cycle -- here's how to make it work for you

It’s difficult to get a good night’s rest nowadays, with increasingly long work hours and technologies that keep us up at night.

But getting enough sleep is imperative. We all know that more sleep leads to a better overall mood but it also leads to healthier skin, better vision, and better memory.

Made.com put together this infographic that shows how you should design your bedroom to help you get a better night’s rest. Turns out, the environment of our rooms have a big impact on not only the quantity, but also the quality of our sleep — hard floors, certain lamps, and even some wall decorations can lead to a poor night’s rest.

Check it out below.

