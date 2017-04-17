A group of engineers just submitted this incredible proposal for Trump's border 'wall' that's actually a $1 trillion hyperloop

Otra Nation A rendering of Otra Nation’s hyperloop transportation network.

The Trump administration is now reviewing design bids for its proposed wall along the US-Mexico border. But not all plans are interpreting the word “wall” literally.

Otra Nation, a group of Mexican and American engineers and urban planners, want to build a $US1 trillion hyperloop transportation network instead. The plan would turn the border into a shared nation, with an independent local government and non-voting representatives in the US and Mexican legislatures.

The group submitted its design to the US Department of Homeland Security, Customs, and Border Protection’s official call for proposals in March.

Otra Nation also launched a petition to replace the current border fencing with its hyperloop design.

Check it out below.

Otra Nation's hyperloop network would stretch about 1,250 miles long, turning the US-Mexico border into unincorporated territory. Otra Nation Stations, where people from any country could board, would be located at various points along the hyperloop. Otra Nation 'The existence of the border wall has become more a signifier of status than a barrier that each population sustains in its own form of isolation towards the opposite side,' the designers wrote in their proposal. The network would also feature an extensive amount of solar farms, which would power the hyperloop. The designers say the system would be built by Americans and Mexicans in equal numbers. Otra Nation Otra Nation is not the only one to submit a fantastical design for the border-wall. Other proposals include a wall covered in solar panels, a bi-national park, and 'an inflatoborder' made of plastic bubbles. The plan would cost approximately $1 trillion -- much more than the $21 billion that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated a border wall would cost. Otra Nation Source: The US Department of Homeland Security/Reuters 'The 19th century brought us boundaries, the 20th century we built walls, the next will bridge nations by creating communities based on shared principles of economic resiliency, energy independence, and a trust based society,' the designers wrote. Otra Nation The US Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection plans to announce in June the 10 companies it wants to hire to build prototypes of the border wall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.