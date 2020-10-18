The design of the new Portland International Airport main terminal has been unveiled — see what $1.5 billion project will look like

Port of Portland The new Portland International Airport main terminal design rendering.

The Port of Portland has unveiled the design plans for the new main terminal in the Portland International Airport.

The design – created by architectural firm ZGF – includes aspects of nature throughout the interior.

When the project is complete, the airport will be another 175,000 square feet larger but will use half of the energy per square foot compared to now.

The main terminal project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025 and will come with a $US1.5 billion price tag.

Oregon’s Port of Portland has unveiled the design plans for Portland International Airport’s new main terminal, which is estimated to cost $US1.5 billion.

The main terminal project was designed by ZGF, an American architectural firm with offices on both coasts, including a location in Portland.

According to a news release from the Port of Portland, the new design has a focus on “health, wellbeing, and safety”, which is in part done by including aspects of nature into the earthquake-proofed terminal. This emphasis on nature can be seen throughout several aspects of the planned terminal, from its wooden roofing to the inclusion of plants.

The new main terminal will live inside of a spacious structure that has room for the airport to grow according to new tech additions and a predicted increase in travellers in the coming years, according to the Port of Portland.

The wood that will be used for the roof will be locally and sustainably sourced to bring more of the outside into the plant-lined terminal, according to the Port of Portland.

“The roof design was inspired by the forests of the Pacific Northwest and the feeling you get while walking through the woods, the experience of light filtering through the trees, and the protection of the tree canopy,” ZGF partner and lead interior designer for the PDX project Sharron van der Meulen said in a statement.

The roof installation is set to be in place in 2022.

The designers included space for groups of stores and cafes to make the airport feel more like a street and footpath-lined Portland neighbourhood.

There will also be room for more public art inside of the terminal.

The renderings of the new main terminal were unveiled on October 13, the 80th anniversary of the airport.

This new terminal is a part of the larger five-part “PDX Next” project, which also includes an upcoming car rental centre, and a rental car wash and refuelling space that opened over two years ago, to name some other projects.

When the main terminal is complete, the Portland International Airport will be another 175,000 square feet larger but will use half of the energy per square foot compared to now.

The Port of Portland also has a goal of including small businesses in the construction process, and the entire project is expected to be completed during the spring of 2025.

