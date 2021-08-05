The design for one of Donald Trump’s new ‘Trump Cards’ has a typo

Clicking on any ‘Trump Card’ design brings one to this fundraising page. Save America PAC

One of the draft designs for “Official Trump Cards” misspells the word “official.”

The cards are being advertised in fundraising appeals from Trump’s Save America PAC.

The dark red cards, embossed with gold lettering, feature designs of an eagle and Trump’s signature.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

One of the draft designs for official “Trump Cards” advertised in fundraising messages by former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC misspells the word “official.”

Two fundraising appeals sent out by the PAC advertised the red “Trump cards” with gold embossing to supporters, Insider’s Cheryl Teh reported.

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country,” one of the emails said. “They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.”

Read more:

Trumpworld is being tormented by this tiny legal office that almost nobody’s heard of

A second email sent out by the PAC stated that the “Official Trump Cards” would “be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

“We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs,” the email said. “Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, ‘These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide – they ALWAYS know best!'”

One of the four designs, the card shown in the bottom left of the image, however, incorrectly spells “official” as “offical.”