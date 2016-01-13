Clemson quarterback boldly predicted his amazing championship game performance when he was in high school

Despite losing the college football championship 45-40 to Alabama, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was arguably the best player on the field Monday night.

In a losing effort, Watson completed 30 of 47 passes for 405 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while adding 73 rushing yards.

The 20-year-old sophomore is not yet NFL-eligible, but he turned heads with his monster game on the biggest stage.

However, apparently Watson always saw it coming. He predicted his performance in 2012, back when he was a sophomore in high school.

If I get a chance to play in a national championship game, Imma go ham.

— Deshaun Watson (@ShaunWatson4) February 5, 2012

And “ham” Watson did go.

Again, Watson completed nearly 64% of his passes while leading the team in rushing. He also distributed the wealth in the passing game, as no one receiver was a formidable, go-to target. No Clemson receiver topped 100 yards (Charone Peake had 99) while four receivers had 60 or more yards.

Every time it looked like the momentum had swung toward Alabama, Watson calmly took the field and kept Clemson in the game. Though he eventually fell short, it was more than a commendable effort.

Luckily for Clemson, Watson will be back next season, and he’ll have a chance to once again nail his prediction.

NOW WATCH: An Olympian jumped up an entire set of stadium bleachers in 5 leaps



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.