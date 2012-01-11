A Philadephia Eagles Star Thought It Was A Good Idea To Take Pictures In A Miami Strip Club At 6 A.M.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson had quite the night/morning at King of Diamonds in Miami.
He posed for a few pictures with stripper @HeavenKODDiva at around 6 a.m., which Busted Coverage managed to dig up.
Jackson’s future is uncertain — his contract is up after this year, and he didn’t have the sort of season that will get him a monster deal in free agency.
But he doesn’t seem to sweating it quite yet.
Here’s a picture in which Desean looks a little tuckered out (via Deadspin):
Photo: lockerz.com
