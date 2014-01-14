Eagles Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Offers $US50,000 Reward After His Home Was Robbed

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is offering a $US50,000 reward to find the people responsible for robbing his home.

Jackson was robbed of $US250,000 in cash, approximately $US125,000 in jewelry, and two semi-automatic handguns according to MyFoxPhilly.

A spokeswoman on behalf of the former Pro Bowl receiver announced that Jackson is upset about the break-in and while he has confidence the police will find those responsible, he is offering the reward for information that would lead to a conviction.

The burglary happened while Jackson was away on vacation. He found out his house was robbed after his mother went by his home on Saturday morning. There was no sign of forced entry, according to reports.

Jackson signed a five-year, $US48 million deal with the Eagles in 2012 and will make $US10.25 million in 2014.

Considering the circumstances he’s taking it pretty well:

“The things they do 4 a lil paper !! Keep a smile on my face God Plan 4 me bigger then that !! Know that”

