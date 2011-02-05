DeSean Jackson And Teammates Visit Bullied Teenager On This Touching Segment From The View

Nadin Khoury, 13, became famous last month when videos emerged on YouTube of bullies shoving him up a tree and hanging him on a fence by his jacket. It was the culmination of a series of incidents since September that finally resulted in the arrests of several of the bullies last month.



Khoury was on The View yesterday to raise awareness for bullying when Elisabeth Hasselbeck surprised him by introducing Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, centre Jamaal Jackson, and guard Todd Herremans to the boy.

The hosts of The View, Khoury, and his family were all reduced to tears by this touching moment:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.