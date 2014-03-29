The Eagles Cut Desean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles have released Desean Jackson, the team announced on Friday.

It’s a shocker.

The team had been searching for a trade partner for the last few weeks, but were apparently unable to find one.

“After careful consideration this offseason, Eagles decide to part ways with DeSean Jackson. The team informed him of his release today,” the team said.

The announcement came shortly after Eliot Shorr-Parks and AJ Perez of NJ.com published a story about Jackson’s alleged connections to the Los Angeles-based Crips street gang.

From NJ.com:

“A bad attitude, an inconsistent work ethic, missed meetings and a lack of chemistry with head coach Chip Kelly are the reasons, sources told NJ.com. And when the Eagles looked more deeply into why Jackson was missing meetings, they found that his friends were becoming a more powerful — and negative — influence in his life.”

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network says the move had less to do with off-field stuff than money. It was reported after the season that Jackson was unhappy with his contract.

He’s now free to sign with another team.

Jackson was a key part of an Eagles offence that flourished under Chip Kelly in 2013. He had 82 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.

