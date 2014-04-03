DeSean Jackson Lost Up To $US14 Million When The Eagles Cut Him

On the same day that NJ.com published a report alleging “connections with reputed gang members,” DeSean Jackson was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that may end up costing the wide receiver $US14 million.

If Jackson had completed his contract with the Eagles, he would have made $US50.8 million. Escalators in his contract could have pushed it to $US51.5 million with another season in 2014 similar to the one he had in 2013.

By signing a 3-year, $US24 million contract with the Redskins, Jackson’s career earnings through 2016 can only reach $US45.5 million. That figure will be just $US37.5 million if the Redskins pay just the guaranteed amount of the deal ($16 million) which would increase Jackson’s losses to $US14.0 million.

