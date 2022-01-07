DeSantis downplays COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms, calling it a ‘lockdown by stealth’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis downplayed COVID-19 testing, saying it’s unnecessary for people without symptoms of the virus.

He called the testing “a lockdown by stealth” and said it’s unlikely to “yield very much clinical value.”

Experts told Insider that more people should be getting tested for COVID-19 regularly.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis downplayed COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms, calling it a “lockdown by stealth.”

When asked at a press conference on Friday about the lack of available tests in Florida, DeSantis said that it’s unnecessary for people who are not experiencing any symptoms to test for the coronavirus.

“The lowest value testing is just people who are just going to test to say ‘hey, am I sick?'” he said.

DeSantis argued that no one sought out testing to determine they were sick unless they were presenting symptoms of an illness before COVID-19.

“This is kind of a new thing where they’ve been saying to go out and test all the time,” he said.

Though DeSantis said anyone is free to get tested if they want, “it’s unlikely to yield very much clinical value for you.”

“It’s essentially a lockdown by stealth,” he argued.

DeSantis’ opinion contradicts the prevailing point of view among public health experts, who say that more, not less testing is key to limiting the virus’ spread.

“Our esteemed governor seems to think that if we just do not look for the problem the problem will disappear,” Thomas Unnasch, Distinguished Public Health Professor at the University of Southern Florida told Insider.

“Wishing it will go away is not an effective response,” he added.

DeSantis has long opposed measures such as increased testing and vaccine mandates to combat COVID-19.

His latest comments come just days after Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called for people to stop relying on COVID-19 testing and his announcement that the state will be prioritizing “high-value testing” as the state experiences a record-setting COVID-19 surge.

DeSantis’ administration also recently admitted that 1 million COVID-19 rapid tests were left to expire in a Florida warehouse in December. A Florida health official said the tests weren’t used because of a lack of demand, despite long lines being reported at testing facilities around the state during the holidays.

Public health experts recommend waiting five to seven days after any known coronavirus exposure to get a COVID test, Insider previously reported.

Even asymptomatic people could still spread disease, experts say, so knowing you’re positive could help protect others and prevent the spread of the virus.

A negative test should also be treated with caution, experts told Insider, since test results only reflect your level of infection at that moment.

Ultimately, experts said that more people should be getting tested more regularly.