Derryn Hinch Isn't Going To Jail; Given A Massive Fine Instead

Photo: Getty/Scott Barbour

Derryn Hinch has avoided a jail term in the Victorian Supreme Court this morning, given a huge fine instead.

Hinch now has 90 days to pay $100,000. If he doesn’t he has to go to jail for 50 days.

He was convicted of contempt of court for not taking down a blog post which revealed details about Jill Meagher’s murderer, Adrian Bayley quickly enough.

The post revealed details about Bayley’s criminal past, which were still material to an ongoing trial. The court decided he didn’t act quickly enough when he realised.

According to the Australian, Hinch pulls in $212,000 a year, so it’s a pretty solid fine.

