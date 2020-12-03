A failed GOP House candidate said Sidney Powell listed him as a plaintiff without permission in a lawsuit to overturn the election

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, Sidney Powell, right, with Jenna Ellis, left, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.

The lawyer Sidney Powell has named a failed Republican House candidate’s as a plaintiff, seemingly without his permission, in one of her lawsuits trying to overturn the election result.

A suit alleging “massive election fraud” in Wisconsin names Derrick Van Orden as a plaintiff – who then went on Twitter to say he was not involved.

Powell appeared to acknowledge her involvement when she told Reuters reporter Brad Heath that the use of Van Orden’s name was “apparently a miscommunication.”

The Wisconsin lawsuit is the latest in a series of bizarre cases launched by Powell attempting to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win on President Donald Trump’s behalf.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A failed Republican candidate for Congress has said that his name was used without his permission in a lawsuit filed by conspiracy-theorist lawyer Sidney Powell in her efforts to overturn the election for President Donald Trump.

Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost his bid to represent Wisconsin’s third congressional district this year, was named as a plaintiff in a case alleging “massive election fraud” in that state.

The case appeared in public filings on December 1 and was made against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Gov. Tony Evers, and other state officials.

But Van Orden tweeted Tuesday that he is “not involved” in the case, and had only learned that his name was being used on social media.

I learned through social media today that my name was included in a lawsuit without my permission. To be clear, I am not involved in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the election in Wisconsin. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) December 1, 2020

Powell appeared to acknowledge her involvement when she told Reuters reporter Brad Heath that the use of Van Orden’s name was “apparently a miscommunication.”

“We will take appropriate action to clear it up,” she added.

Sidney Powell/Business Insider A screenshot of the case filed by Sidney Powell in Wisconsin, in which Derrick Van Orden was named without his permission.

The wording and argumentation of the Wisconsin case are also almost identical to her legal bids in Georgia and Michigan.

In all three cases, Powell alleges that voting machines switched votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

She claimed they had been designed to make undetectable switches to ensure that Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, won his elections. Many of these allegations have been debunked, according to CNN.

Powell has continued her legal drive even after having been disowned by the Trump campaign, after a November 19 press conference alongside Rudy Giuliani at which she floated wild claims about election fraud. Many of these claims have been repeated in her cases.

Her suits so far have been riddled with spelling errors and serious factual mistakes.

The Wisconsin case also named William Feehan as a plaintiff.

Feehan, a former State Senate candidate and chair of the La Crosse County GOP, has been publicly supportive of Powell’s cases, but it is unclear if he gave his permission to be named as a plaintiff.

Powell did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.