Derrick Rose Made The Entire Cavs Defence Look Silly

Derrick Rose and Kyrie Irving put on an entertaining point guard battle Monday night in the Cavaliers 107-98 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Irving scored 28 points en route to the victory, but Rose added 30 points himself, often physically overmatching the Cavs’ guards with his quickness, strength, and nifty ball-handling.

In the third quarter, Rose caught the ball off a screen on the left elbow. As Irving ran to catch up, Rose faked right, then used a crossover and quick burst of speed the other way, literally spinning Irving around.

Rose was able to finish with the nice up-and-under layup to avoid blocks from Irving, LeBron James, and Anderson Varejao.

It’s great to have Derrick Rose back and healthy. If Monday night’s preseason game was any indication, the Bulls-Cavs matchups this season will be must-watch games.

The full play:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

