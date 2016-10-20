Derrick Rose cleared in civil rape trial

called

A Los Angeles civil jury on Wednesday cleared New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose in a case involving an alleged gang rape from 2013 and dismissed a woman’s $21.5 million lawsuit filed against the player.

The jury deliberated for three hours before reaching its verdict. Rose’s two co-defendents were also found not liable.

In August 2015, a woman referred to in legal documents as Jane Doe accused Rose and his two friends, Randall Hampton and Ryan Allen, of drugging her at a party at Rose’s house in Los Angeles, trespassing into her apartment, and gang raping her while she was unconscious on the night of August 27, 2013.

During the trial, Rose’s lawyers argued that her claims were invented. Rose and the other defendants vehemently denied the woman’s claims.

“She wants money, and she’s upset that Derrick ended the sexual relationship,” Rose’s lawyer said during the closing arguments, according to Deadspin. The lawyer added that she was “not a real rape victim.”

The woman’s lawyers, meanwhile, called Rose and the other men “sexual deviants.”

