Derrick Rose Is Investing Some Of His Money In Pizza

Derrick Rose has a whole lot of money and a whole lot of down time.Rose signed a 14-year, $250 million deal with Adidas last February, a few months after signing a five-year extension worth $95 million with the Chicago Bulls.



Then, during the playoffs he goes out and tears his ACL. So what is he supposed to do for the next five months as he recovers?

It seems he’s found a solution. The Bulls point guard is going to sell pizzas.

No, not in the way you may think.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that Rose has become an equity partner in Chicago pizza company Giordano’s. Rose’s image will be used on pizza boxes and his favourite pie will be featured. He will also serve as a company spokesman.

It looks like Rose will be taking his talents to the kitchen during his time off.

“I’m working right now on my own signature pizza that we plan to introduce very soon. I’m actually pretty good in the kitchen,” Rose said in a release to the Chicago Tribune.

