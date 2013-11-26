Derrick Rose Out For The Rest Of The Season

Derrick Rose had surgery on his torn meniscus this morning and will be out for the rest of the season, the Chicago Bulls announced.

Earlier this morning, Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery to repair his previously torn medial meniscus in his right knee… (cont.)

— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 25, 2013

(cont.) … The surgery was performed at Rush University Medical Center and Rose is out for the remainder of the season.

— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 25, 2013

Rose left the Trail Blazers’ arena Friday night on crutches and had surgery on his knee Monday morning. The star point guard missed the entire 2012-2013 season after tearing his ACL in his left knee.

This news is just devastating for Rose and the Chicago Bulls. Rose has played in just 10 games in two years.

