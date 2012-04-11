Derrick Rose Has An Injured Ankle And May Not Play Tonight Against The Knicks

Derrick Rose has finally moved past his lingering and painful groin injury that kept him sidelined for 12 games, but he’s still not healthy.



According to K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune, D-Rose tweaked an ankle at some point during the Chicago Bulls‘ overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 10 at 12:53 p.m. ET by Brandon Galvin

Derrick Rose is currently considered day-to-day with his ankle injury, according to Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson.

Read the rest of the story at Bleacher Report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.