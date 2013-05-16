Derrick Rose Made $33.4 Million This Season Even Though He Didn't Play A Minute

Sports Illustrate



d has released its annual list of the highest-earning athletes in the world. The most eyebrow-raising name in the lineup is Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls.Rose ranked seventh among all U.S.-based athletes, taking in more than $33.4 million this season. That is an incredible figure for an athlete that has sat out the entire season.

If we take closer look, it seems fitting that Rose actually made more money “off the court,” with $17.0 million in endorsements, compared to his $16.4 million salary. And it is those endorsements that have led some to speculate that Rose may have ulterior motives for refusing to return to action despite being medically cleared to play for two months.

But while there is some risk to Rose’s corporate sponsors if he gets hurt again, it would seem that they would benefit more from having Rose on the court as opposed to the damage that is happening to Rose’s brand by sitting out.

Rose’s biggest deal is with Adidas, which pays him $10 million per year. His other endorsements include Powerade, Skullcandy, and local Chicago businesses.

