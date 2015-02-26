Derrick Rose suffers third knee injury in 4 years, out indefinitely

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced on Tuesday night.

It’s his third major knee injury in the last four years, and the second surgery on the same ligament.

There is no timetable for his recovery, the team says. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports that the tear is not as bad as the one that kept him out of the 2013-14 season, and it’s possible that he could follow a recovery path that keeps him out three-to-six weeks.

Rose has had an up-and-down season for the Bulls. He’s shooting about 40% and has the worst assist-to-turnover ratio in the league. The team is currently the third seed in the weak Eastern Conference, which is mildly disappointing.

Despite some underwhelming numbers, the Bulls are still better with him on the floor:

Here are the Bulls’ numbers with & without Derrick Rose this season: pic.twitter.com/Y4U8tSQhyN

— John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) February 25, 2015

Rose tore his ACL during the first game of the 2012 playoffs. He missed the entire 2012-13 season with that injury.

Ten games into his return in the 2013-14 season, he tore his meniscus. He opted to repair the ligament instead of removing it. As a result, he missed the rest of the season.

After struggling with nagging injuries over the first two months of this season, he eventually came a mainstay of the starting lineup until his latest setback.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.