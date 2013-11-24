Derrick Rose Injured His Knee And Left Arena On Crutches

In the worst news possible for the Chicago Bulls, star point guard Derrick Rose had to leave Friday’s night game after injuring his right knee. Rose was later seen leaving the arena on crutches.

The injury (see video below) appeared to occur without any contact as Rose was cutting towards the basket without the ball. Rose will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

Rose missed the entire 2012-13 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, requiring reconstructive surgery.

The Bulls lost the game to the Trail Blazers and are now just 6-5 on the season. Here is video of the injury…



