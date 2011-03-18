Derrick Rose Has Never Spoken To Michael Jordan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This may have changed since the New York Times went to press. But as of last weekend’s celebration at the United centre, which marked the twentieth anniversary of the franchise’s first title, Derrick Rose and Michael Jordan had never spoken.Rose’s agent is none other than Jordan’s former back court-mate, B.J. Armstrong. And you would think that, with the team looking to contend again and past championships serving as inspiration, not a substitute for present-day failings, this connection would have been obvious. Symbolically, it’s a whopper.



Rose is looking forward to it, though: “I need to talk to him, especially about the playoffs and double teams and all that stuff,” Rose said. “I definitely want to get in touch.”

It may be a little tricky at least from a mentoring standpoint, since MJ technically owns another NBA franchise. Yes, the Bobcats are technically an NBA team. Not that they have a chance of threatening the Bulls in the post-season (on the very unlikely chance they make it there). But there’s something of a conflict of interest there. You also have to wonder if, for all of Jordan’s willingness to embrace the Bulls of the past, he’s really the type to reach out to the kid who, little by little, is helping that city get over him.

