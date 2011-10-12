Derrick Rose Is Inviting His Facebook Fans To Play Basketball With Him This Weekend

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The NBA’s unsurprising announcement Monday that the lockout will officially extend into the regular season has saddened many fans.But for a few Chicago natives, the delay of regular season play has its perks. Derrick Rose, the reigning MVP, is organising a local game Saturday, Oct. 15 – and he’s inviting a select few to join.



He released this on his Facebook page Monday night:

“To celebrate the launch of the adiZero Rose 2, I’m setting up a game this Saturday and am looking for some of my Facebook friends to come play with me and my crew.”

He’s employing a scavenger-hunt like game for those interested parties. He’ll be dropping clues on his Facebook page all week hinting at where the game will take place. The first people to arrive on site will have their chance to serve alley-oops and attempt to lock up Chicago’s favourite son.

Pretty cool. But Bulls fans would still prefer Rose on the United centre hardwood, and not on the playground asphalt.

