Derrick Rose Crosses Over Defender, Dishes No-Look Pass, Looks Healthy

Derrick Rose returned to action Monday night after missing the Chicago Bulls’ last two games, and four of their last five with sprained ankles.

Of course, his absence prompted the usual questions about his health and future with the team if he is unable to play.

He answered those questions by scoring 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting with seven assists in the Bulls’ 102-91 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Rose looked fast, fluid, and healthy, particularly in the second quarter when he took off on a fastbreak, crossed over Josh Smith, and threw a lovely no-look pass to Pau Gasol for the dunk.

The Bulls are currently second in the East at 6-2. Like in past years, they can hang around the upper-echelon playoff teams, even without Rose. But come playoff time, they need Rose’s scoring and ball-handling, which is what separates them from being a solid playoff team to a championship contender.

Hopefully Rose can keep up these performances for the duration of the season.

The full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.