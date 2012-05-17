Derrick Rose Could Miss The Entire 2012-13 Season

Photo: YouTube.com

The Chicago Bulls took a big blow when they lost Derrick Rose in game one of their opening round series loss to the eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. But that may pale to the news that Rose could miss the entire 2012-13 season following surgery on his knee.According to ESPN.com, Rose had surgery on his knee Saturday, to repair his torn ACL. And afterwards, his surgeon said the recovery time for an athlete like Rose is 8-12 months. And it will be even longer before Rose is back at his pre-injury level.



Even if we assume Rose can return eight months from now, that means, at minimum, Rose will miss the first 35-40 games of next season and will play the second-half of the season in limited capacity. And at worst, he could miss the entire season.

Tell us again why he was in the game at that point?

