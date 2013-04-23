Here's Derrick Rose Jumping Up And Down On The Bulls Bench While He's Out Injured

The Bulls are probably making the smart, rational move by holding out Derrick Rose, but there’s still an element of frustration every time we see evidence that he



could be playing right.Rose tore his ACL a year ago this month.

While other players have made speedy recoveries from the same injury (Iman Shumpert tore his ACL on the same day as Rose, and he has been playing since January), the Bulls are being ultra-conservative and waiting as long as possible to bring him back.

It’s understandable, and probably the right thing to do considering that Chicago has almost zero chance to beat Miami and win a title this year. But it’s still maddening for Bulls fans that Rose could, in theory, be out there.

The evidence:

1. He’s been scrimmaging for weeks, and there are whispers that he has been their best player in practice.

2. Here he is looking spry on the Bulls bench last night (in the blue suit at the very beginning):

3. He can also dunk, as we learned a few weeks ago:

