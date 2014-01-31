Deaf Seahawks Player Surprises Hearing-Impaired Little Girl With Super Bowl Tickets

After his Duracell commercial went viral, deaf Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman got an inspirational letter from a young fan who is also hearing impaired.

Nine-year-old Riley Kovalick and her twin sister Erin were getting interviewed about the letter on “Good Morning America” on Thursday when Coleman surprised them with Super Bowl tickets.

It was fantastic.

They were very excited:

The full video (h/t SB Nation):



