Seahawks Fullback Derrick Coleman Gets An Adorable Fan Letter From A Little Girl Who Is Also Deaf

George Sitaras

Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman is the NFL’s only deaf player. He was recently featured in a Duracell commercial that outlined his journey to the NFL.

A deaf girl from New Jersey was inspired by the commercial so she wrote him a letter.

It’s adorable:

Here’s the commercial:

