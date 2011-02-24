Deron Williams Found Out He Was Traded By Watching SportsCenter

Photo: AP

Salt Lake Tribune beat writer Brian Smith reports that former Utah Jazz point guard Deron Williams didn’t learn he had been traded to New Jersey until he saw it on SportsCenter while in the training room.Teammates say Williams was stunned by the deal and is not happy to be leaving Utah.



That fact that Jazz didn’t even give him or his agent a courtesy call gives some weight to the theory floated by some on Twitter that trading him to the Nets (and not the more talented Knicks) was punishment for Williams’ treatment of coach Jerry Sloan.

Of course, that doesn’t explain why they would let Sloan go at all if they were willing to dump their point guard. More likely that the Jazz saw the draft picks dangled in front of their face and didn’t bother to think about it.

