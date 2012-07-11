Deron Williams Signed His $100 Million Contract With His Finger On An iPad

Deron Williams officially became a Brooklyn Net in style in last night, signing his $100 million contract with his finger on an iPad.



According to Nets Daily, the team is obsessed with iPads, and uses them to watch game tape, track training programs, and study plays.

We assume iPad contracts are legally binding.

“Officially a Brooklyn Net! Signed my contract on an iPad Just thank God for this wonderful Opportunity #HelloBrooklyn,” he tweeted along with this picture:

Photo: Deron Williams

