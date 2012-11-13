Deron Williams Thought He Saw A UFO During Hurricane Sandy

Photo: Business Insider

Brooklyn Nets point guard Deron Williams was among the millions of people stranded without power in the New York metropolitan area following Hurricane Sandy.Williams, who lives in downtown Manhattan, told GQ’s Peter Schrager that he lost power around 8 p.m. on Monday and didn’t get it back until that Saturday evening.



But what happened to Williams during that time proved to be a hair-raising experience.

Here’s what stuck out from the storm for Williams:

“Well, I don’t know if you’d call this a “New York moment”, but I definitely saw something I’d never seen before. The night all the power went out, I was standing out on my balcony, looking outside the window. Out of nowhere, I saw this big green flash across the sky. It wasn’t lightning. It looked… It looked like a UFO.”

Schrager pressed him more about the encounter, asking what Williams actually thought the light was.

“A UFO. I’m telling you, man,” Williams said.

Unfortunately, it won’t be Williams that has the first alien encounter on Earth, even though that would be exciting. NetsDaily reports that several others saw that same light, but it may have simply been the explosion at the Con Edison plant on 14th Street.

Bummer. But if anything, now we know that Williams believes in aliens.

Williams would later talk more about his relationships with Jay-Z and Mikhail Prokhorov, his love of video games and much more in the interesting interview.

