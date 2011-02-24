The Nets Have Won The Day, But The Knicks Could Still Embarrass New Jersey

Photo: AP

Today’s acquisition of Deron Williams made Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov look like a genius, but unless he can keep Williams past the 2011-12 season, this move could backfire in his face.According to reports from the Jazz’s beat writers, Williams is extremely unhappy with this trade and has no interest in signing a contract extension with the Nets (which he’s not eligible to do until there’s a new CBA anyway).



Williams doesn’t have much choice but to perform at a superstar level for the next year, but he could easily end up on the free agent market as originally planned next summer.

If that happens, there has been widespread speculation that there is mutual interest between the New York Knicks and Williams in a long-term deal.

The Knicks would have to get very creative to add Williams to their expensive tandem of Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire, but if they somehow found a way to add Williams, Prokhorov’s brilliant move today could end up as an embarrassing example of why the “Brooklyn” Nets will never be able to measure up against the Knicks in the New York area.

