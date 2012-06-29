Deron Williams Is Just Toying With The Brooklyn Nets At This Point

Nicholas Schwartz

Deron Williams is the biggest NBA free agent on the market this summer, and the Brooklyn Nets are tremendously desperate to re-sign him.

If Williams doesn’t sign with the Nets, the immediate future in Brooklyn is bleak to say the least, with no star players and no first round draft picks (as of right now).

Still, Williams doesn’t seem to mind toying with his fans. He tweeted this earlier today.

Kidd is out of a contract, but has expressed interest in returning to the Dallas Mavericks, and Mavs owner Mark Cuban is expected to roll out the red carpet to try and lure Williams to Texas.

Here’s Kidd’s reply:

