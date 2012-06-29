Deron Williams Is Just Toying With The Brooklyn Nets At This Point

Deron Williams is the biggest NBA free agent on the market this summer, and the Brooklyn Nets are tremendously desperate to re-sign him.



If Williams doesn’t sign with the Nets, the immediate future in Brooklyn is bleak to say the least, with no star players and no first round draft picks (as of right now).

Still, Williams doesn’t seem to mind toying with his fans. He tweeted this earlier today.

Just finished playing East Hampton Golf Club w/ @RealJasonKidd let the speculation begin????? — Deron Williams (@DeronWilliams) June 28, 2012

Kidd is out of a contract, but has expressed interest in returning to the Dallas Mavericks, and Mavs owner Mark Cuban is expected to roll out the red carpet to try and lure Williams to Texas.

Here’s Kidd’s reply:

@DeronWilliams since you won that means we’re going to………… — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) June 28, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.