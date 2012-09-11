Deron Williams Says He Re-Signed With The Nets Because They Moved Out Of New Jersey

If owners Jay-Z and Mikhail Prokhorov hadn’t moved the Nets to Brooklyn, All-Star point guard Deron Williams probably wouldn’t have re-signed with the team.



“It was a huge factor,” Williams told us about the Nets moving to Brooklyn. “I don’t think I would have even thought about staying if it (the Nets franchise) was staying in New Jersey.”

It’s been a long summer for Williams. He went through a whirlwind few weeks of free agency where he was being courted by the Nets and Mavericks. Then, right after he signed his $100-million contract, he went off to London to compete in the Olympics.

Yesterday, he was in NYC to promote his new video game, NBA Baller Beats — which is a Guiter Hero-style basketball game for Xbox Kinect — and we had a few minutes to sit down with him.

The revelation that he would never have re-signed with the Nets if they stayed in New Jersey isn’t exactly surprising. But it gives you an idea of just how important playing in an attractive and exciting market is for players.

