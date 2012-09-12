Deron Williams: LeBron James Is 'Definitely Crazy'

After a crazy summer of winning gold medals and signing $100 million contracts, Deron Williams finally had some time to relax and play video games.



In between promoting his new video game, NBA Baller Beats, Deron Williams sat down with us to talk about the Olympics and his fellow gold medal ballers.

Deron tells us that “Anthony Davis is cool” and, when it comes to dancing and off-court antics, Lebron James is “definitely crazy.”

Watch our interview with Deron Williams below:

Produced by William Wei

And click here to find out why Deron Williams re-signed with the Nets >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.