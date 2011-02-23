WATCH: Deron Williams Embarrass CBS's Ken Berger For Reporting He Wants To Join The Knicks

Now that the dust has settled on the ‘Melo trade, everyone wants to know whether Deron Williams, Chris Paul, or Dwight Howard will be next to don the orange and blue.



The usually excellent Ken Berger of CBSSports thought he had a jump on that story. On Friday, he wrote:

A person with knowledge of the conversations told CBSSports.com on Saturday that Jazz point guard Deron Williams began informing close associates after last season that if Stoudemire wound up in New York, Williams would follow him there as a free agent in 2012.

Naturally, a reporter confronted Williams about those rumours. Here’s what the All-Star point guard had to say (via Truth About It):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

That’s quite an emphatic way to quiet rumours. But it’s also another good reminder to basketball junkies not to believe every rumour they hear. In many cases – and this appears to be one of them – reporters are simply the final participant in a long game of telephone.

