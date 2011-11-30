A Turkish Basketball Wasted No Time Retiring Deron Williams' Jersey

Photo: AP

You can take Turkey from Deron Williams. But you can never take Deron Williams from Turkey.Or, his No. 8 jersey, at least.



Despite playing just 15 games as a member of Besiktas, the Turkish basketball team has honored its temporary point guard by hoisting his jersey to the rafters, never to be worn again.

Williams averaged 21.8 points per game and 6.5 assists per game, and broke a FIBA EuroChallenge Cup record with a 50-point outing.

Hear that Mikhail Prokhorov and Jay-Z?

You’d better show Williams some love if you want to keep him in a Nets jersey.

