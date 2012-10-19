Deron Williams Is Tweeting Hilarious Pictures Of His Teammates' Celebrity Look-Alikes

Leah Goldman
deron williams tweets

Photo: @dwill8

The Nets were accused of being a team with zero chemistry and personality last year.And it looks like Deron Williams is trying to change that.

The past couple of days, Williams has been tweeting out photos of his fellow teammates next to their celebrity doppelgangers. Other teammates, like Kris Humphries, are joining in on the fun too.

Just another reason to be excited for basketball in Brooklyn.

Teammate Toko Shengelia got in on it, comparing Reggie Evans to actor Djimon Gaston Hounsou

Want more athletes being hilarious?

100 Athletes You Need To Follow On Twitter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.