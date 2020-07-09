10 important places you are forgetting to apply sunscreen, according to dermatologists

John D. Buffington/Getty Images Applying sunscreen from the outside in helps you stay fully protected.

Spending time outside this summer can help boost your mental and physical health, but it’s important to protect your skin from the sun so you don’t run into future health issues.

Sunburn and, later, skin cancer can happen to any skin type.

Sun-exposed areas, such as the lips, temples, neck, and ears, are especially prone to developing skin cancer, so you must not overlook them when applying sunscreen.

Dermatologists recommend using broad-spectrum sunscreens and lip balms with SPF, and recommend you always reapply, even when sunscreen claims to be waterproof.

Applying sunscreen every day is one of the most effective ways to protect your skin, yet some parts of the body are routinely overlooked.

Insider spoke to Dr. Caren Campbell, a San Francisco-based dermatologist, and Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, a dermatologist and director of the Skin of the Colour Division for the University of Miami’s department of dermatology, about parts of the body we commonly miss when applying sunscreen.

Here are 10 parts of the body you should remember next time you’re applying sunscreen.

According to Campbell, the sides of the face are commonly overlooked and one of the most likely areas to develop skin cancer.

Peter Cade/Getty Images It’s important to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Your temples, jawbone, and hairline are often forgotten about when applying sunscreen to the face.

“Consider applying sunscreen to the face from the outside in to make sure you do not miss these spots,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she advises her patients to always use a sunscreen that is at least SPF 30 and broad-spectrum, meaning it protects against UVA and UVB rays.

Don’t forget your ears either, Campbell said. Apply sunscreen from the outside in.

John D. Buffington/Getty Images Make sure the tops and backs of your ears are protected.

Even if you are shading your face with a baseball hat, your ears are still left vulnerable, and should always be protected with lotion, which should then be reapplied throughout the day. Make sure to cover the tops of your ears, the back, and area surrounding the ears.

According to Campbell, along with temples and ears, your lips are the third most likely spot to develop skin cancer.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Henry Fraser wears zinc oxide on his lips as he sits in the shade during a visit to the beach.

To protect your lips, Campbell recommends looking for a lip balm containing SPF.

The sides and back of your neck are also commonly forgotten about, yet they’re often exposed to the sun, including when you’re driving.

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images Brandon Inge of the Detroit Tigers sprays sunscreen on his neck before the game against the Oakland Athletics.

If it’s a hot day outside and you put your hair up, the next step should always be to apply sunscreen to your neck. Even if you’re driving, the nape and sides of your neck are usually hit by sun .

You should pay extra attention to your scalp and hair part, and if you have thinning hair, you can protect the top of your head with spray sunscreen or a hat.

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images Playing a sport outside in the summer can get sweaty, so a hat may be your best form of protection.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, wearing a hat is the best way to protect your head from UV rays. Campbell even recommends using an SPF hat.

Alternatively, you should spray the top of your head or scalp with a trusted sunscreen and reapply consistently throughout the day.

While you are rubbing in your sunscreen, don’t forget to apply it to the tops of your hands.

Getty Images Plus Protect your hands.

When your skin is exposed to the sun for long periods of time, you begin to lose collagen and elasticity, according to Arsenault Dermatology. This can be especially apparent on the tops of your hands, which can be neglected when applying sunscreen.

It’s best to make a habit of consistently applying sunscreen to your hands, but wearing a sport shirt with a thumb hole cut out is another easy way to keep your hands shielded.

During sandal season, the tops of your feet are also highly exposed and often forgotten.

Getty Images Plus Try to avoid a flip-flop tan.

Nobody wants a bright red, painful sunburn on the tops of their feet. Campbell recommended using sunscreen that is at least SPF 30 and broad-spectrum.

While it’s hard to reach, your back should never be skipped when applying sunscreen.

EyeEm/Getty Images Asking for help will save you from plenty of future sunburn pain.

“It is not uncommon to miss a random spot on the back if someone doesn’t help to apply the sunscreen,” Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd told Insider.

However, even if you are out in the sun alone, there are hacks to ensure your back is properly protected from the sun. HuffPost suggests adding a dollop of sunscreen to a long sheet of plastic wrap, then rubbing the sheet along your back, mimicking the motion of drying off with a towel.

If applying sunscreen to yourself fails, Campbell says using a physical barrier, such as an umbrella, rash guard, or SPF clothing will keep you safe.

Your armpits and underarms get especially sweaty in the summer so sunscreen should be reapplied to these areas throughout the day.

PhotoAlto Agency RF Collections/Getty Images Sweat-proof sunscreen will adhere to the skin for a limited time, but still needs to be reapplied.

If you are worried about leaving a chalky, white residue with sunscreen, both Woolery-Lloyd and Campbell advised using a tinted sunscreen, or a chemical sunscreen that is clear.

They both also emphasised that no matter your skin colour, everyone needs to wear sunscreen, and skin cancer can develop on any skin type or tone.

If you fall asleep on the beach without protective eyewear, your eyelids can get severely burned and leave you in a lot of pain.

Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Protect your eyes.

Your eyelids should always be protected with sunscreen and a pair of sunglasses.

“Physical sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide provide excellent protection and are helpful for people with sensitive skin,” Woolery-Lloyd said.

But no matter your skin type, Campbell emphasised that sunscreen is the “best anti-ageing investment” someone can make.

“No tan is worth the time and expense later on undoing all the harm you have done,” she said.

