A dermatologist says these popular skin products are a waste of money

Walking down the beauty products aisle can be overwhelming. High-end creams? Bargain moisturizers? What the heck is in topical venoms?!

Dermatologist Dr. Erin Gilbert explains her picks for the best and worst products. What she recommends may actually surprise you and, better yet, save you from wasting money on something that’s not going to work.

Your skin needs care, but stem cell cream is probably not the way to go. Instead, go for a medium to high-end antioxidant product that comes in a sealed container.

