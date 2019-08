As a Dermatologist, Dr. Erin Gilbert sees people do all kinds of things to their skin. But there are 4 things she sees people do that drive her absolutely crazy.

Produced by Darren Weaver. Camera by Kevin Reilly.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.