Derivatives Trader: My Job Is The Last Of The Wild West

Last night we had a few drinks with a derivatives trader. We cannot tell you where he works or even how long he’s been in derivatives. Let’s just say he’s a relatively young guy but well beyond the phase where you might say he was green behind the ears.



A couple of thoughts from the derivatives trader.

“No one will tell you they are a derivatives trader anymore. It’s like labelling yourself a sex-offender. Whatever we did, I sure hope it was bad. Because we’re getting hell for it.”

“Right now no one is doing anything funky. Horse meat derivatives are off the table. It’s all plain vanilla.”

“If you need a computer running numbers to tell you how a trade works, it probably doesn’t.”

“Derivatives are the last frontier of Wall Street. It’s the last real wild west of investing, the last place where you can make real coin and make a difference. If you are trading equities these days you might as well be selling used cars.”

