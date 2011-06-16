Seven Ways To Help Entrepreneurs Help The Economy

Catherine Cook

The most important challenge for entrepreneurs isn’t starting a company, but growing it from three employees to 30 … to 300, to 3,000. Small businesses, which account for 99.7 per cent of firms and 64 per cent of job creation, aren’t hiring quickly enough to significantly lower the unemployment rate.

Let’s start by thinking about the smallest firms. The companies of one. Self-employment is the new employment these days. Accounting for one-third of the workforce, the self-employed population is 40 million and growing. By the end of this decade, the Bureau of labour Statistics predicts that 40 per cent of the U.S. labour force will be self employed.Read the rest of this article at The Atlantic.



From TheAtlantic – shaping the national debate on the most critical issues of our times, from politics, business, and the economy, to technology, arts, and culture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.