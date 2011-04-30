Irish Property Titan Sells His $29.5 Million Upper East Side Townhouse

Leah Goldman
imag

Photo: Courtest of StreetEasy

Derek Quinlan helped Ireland turn its economy into the “Celtic Tiger,” and purchased luxury real estate all around the world. But when the Irish economy collapsed, Quinlan found himself in the red, and put two of his Manhattan townhouses up for sale.And after a few years on the market, his East 64th Street townhouse is finally in contract to a mystery buyer.

The home was on the market for $29.5 million, but the final sale price is unknown.

Detailed ceilings

The outside view of the townhouse

Large windows to let tons of light in

All of the rooms are very spacious

Huge kitchen

Beautiful stairway

