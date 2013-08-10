Man Who Reportedly Posted Picture Of Dead Wife On Facebook Wrote Book About Struggling Marriage

Derek Medina, the man who

allegedly killed his wifeand then posted a picture of her dead body to Facebook, appears to have

written a book about marriage.

The book is titled “How I Saved Someone’s Life and Marriage and Family Problems Thru Communication.”

Here’s part of the synopsis:

The author provides marriage counseling tips and emphasises the importance of communication with family members. The author discusses how life is surrounded by communication and how vitally important it is – you can’t survive the world without it. This book is a great book to learn how to make your marriage and relationship with others better by understanding the meaning of life and the purpose of living and being there for loved ones. … The author talks about the true meaning of love, marriage, peace and happiness. The author also helps the reader understand our purpose in life and our purpose of living in this world. The author tells a story, but after the story he starts to discuss marriage, family failures, and gives solutions and helpful steps and tips on how to make your relationships better. This book is not just a story, it’s also about methods and ways to make your marriage a happier marriage and improve your relationship with loved ones.

The Miami Herald obtained a copy of the book and wrote that the story in the book closely parallels Medina’s own life and marriage problems. He and his wife divorced and got remarried before he allegedly killed her.

Medina, a 31-year-old from Miami, reportedly confessed to police on Thursday that he shot his wife after a domestic dispute.

He also apparently posted a photo of his wife’s dead body to Facebook along with this message:

Medina’s marriage advice book appears to be self-published by a company called E-BookTime.

He has also published several other books, including “World Just Ask Yourself Why We Are Living a Life Full of Lies and How I an Emotional Writer Made All of My Professional Dreams Come True Blocking Society’s Teachings“and “Humans Who Are Gifted and Can See the Supernatural Spirit Ghost World We Live in Called Ghost Haunted Adventures.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.