Man Who Allegedly Posted Photo Of Dead Wife To Facebook Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

A Florida man who allegedly killed his wife and then posted a picture of her dead body to Facebook has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, The Miami Herald reports.

Derek Medina, 31, allegedly shot his wife earlier this month and then posted a photo of her dead body to Facebook along with this message:

Medina’s defence attorney told the Herald that he doesn’t have a strategy yet because he hasn’t seen the evidence. But Medina admitted to shooting his 26-year-old wife six to eight times after punching and kicking her during an argument, according to court documents cited by the Herald.

The Herald speculates that Medina might claim self-defence because his wife allegedly pulled a knife on him during the fight. However, Medina reportedly told police he took the knife away from her before shooting.

