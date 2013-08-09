Man Reportedly Kills His Wife And Posts Photo Of Her Dead Body To Facebook

A picture that appears to show a dead woman has been uploaded to Facebook by the woman’s husband, also alleged to have been the killer, CBS Miami reports.

The local CBS News affiliate reports that 31-year-old South Miami resident Derek Medina went to police on Thursday to tell them he had a domestic dispute with his wife and then shot her.

Medina appears to have uploaded a photograph of his dead wife to his Facebook account. At the time of writing it has been shared 173 times (the photograph is not included or linked to in this post). As NY Mag’s Joe Coscarelli notes, friends don’t seem to know how to react.

Another post appears to show Medina admitting to the crime:

17 hours ago the account changed its cover image to an image of a man sitting happily with a woman and a young girl.

Despite being uploaded five hours ago, the image of Medina’s wife has not been deleted at the time of writing.

UPDATE: As of 4.55pm ET the image has been removed by Facebook:

It appears that Medina’s entire account has been deleted:

