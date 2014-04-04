Derek Jeter's Retirement Tour Began With Yankees-Branded Boots

The Yankees’ first series of the season is also Derek Jeter’s last trip to Houston before he retires at the end of the season and that means retirement gifts.

During a pregame ceremony on Wednesday night, the Astros presented Jeter with cowboy boots painted in Yankees colours, a cowboy hat, and set of golf clubs.

It is hard not to think the Astros put a little more effort into Mariano Rivera’s retirement gift last September, when they presented him with a painting depicting his career on top of the number 42.

